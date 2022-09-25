press release: Join us at the Taste of the Market Brunch on Sunday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Edgewood High School parking lot (during the usual farmers' market). The guest chefs this year are John Gadau and Phillip Hurley from Gates & Brovi and Sardine. You can purchase tickets in advance on EventBrite. They'll be using fresh, local ingredients from the Monroe Street Farmers' Market including eggs, meat, vegetables and fruit. We'll also have coffee roasted by Kafetzin Coffee, apple cider by Morren Orchard and donuts from Bloom Bake Shop. Thank you in advance for supporting this neighborhood event and hope to see you there! P.S. Can't make it but still want to support the market? Sign up as a volunteer or donate.