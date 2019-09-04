RSVP for Taste of the South: Bourbon & Bites

press release: Presented by Friends of The Salvation Army and supporting year-round shelter services, Taste of the South is a delicious way to give back! The event will feature a live band, Southern-style foods, a bourbon tasting (with complimentary tasting glass), an extensive silent auction, and more. Join us for the grand re-opening of the newly renovated Clubhouse at Hawks Landing.

Where: Hawks Landing Clubhouse, 88 Hawks Landing Circle Verona, WI 53593

RSVP by September 4 - Attendance is limited to 200 guests.