A Taste of Timor

press release: Sun. May 20, 9:30 am – 11:30 am Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St.) Taste of Timor! – solidarity fundraiser to support grassroots projects in Ainaro, Madison’s sister city, on the 16th anniversary of East Timor’s independence. We'll have Timorese coffee and other refreshments, Timorese music, and video snapshots of life in Timor-Leste and Ainaro, Madison's mountainous sister city. There will also be a silent auction, with traditional Timorese weavings and other hand-made crafts.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.aideasttimor.org or at the door of the event. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/210691049690920/