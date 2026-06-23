Taste, Tour & Connect

media release: We’re excited to invite you to a collaborative event co-hosted by Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Dane Buy Local, Whitewater Chamber, and Edgerton Chamber on July 28th from 5:00–7:00 PM, bringing together residents, business owners, community leaders, and professionals for an evening of connection, collaboration, and community engagment.

At Edgerton Hospital & Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton.

This event is a great opportunity to build meaningful relationships, get a tour of the hospital/healing garden, and enjoy local businesses!

Register here: https://forms.gle/mskKd5s8HuEPEknV7

We would love to see you there and look forward to connecting with you!