media release: Rock N Wool Winery announces that the “Taste Wisconsin®” Festival will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rock N’ Wool Winery.

The “Taste Wisconsin®” Festival features an array of Wisconsin-based small businesses showcasing their foods, drinks, artisanal crafts, and other goods and services. It is an excellent opportunity to sample and purchase Wisconsin-made products from a diverse mix of Wisconsin local businesses. The event will feature a festive vibe that will include snow cones and cotton candy for the children. Additionally, there will be live music featuring the wonderful music of Lou Shields from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Shaun Lapacek, Rock N Wool Winemaker and owner is excited to debut this festival. “We are proud to invite everyone to enjoy an afternoon of wine-tasting, and sampling of other local food and drink options,” said Lapacek. “We look forward to gathering outdoor to celebrate the wonderful contributions of Wisconsin small businesses.”

Rock N Wool Winery is one of the only wineries in Wisconsin that grows, produces and bottles wines exclusively made from Wisconsin-grown grapes. The Winery was recently nominated as “Best Winery” in the “People’s Choice Award contest by Madison Magazine. It is located at W7817 Drake Road, Poynette. For more information, please see Rock N Wool Winery - Home and/or follow us on Facebook.