RSVP for Tastes & Tales

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Description: Join us for an engaging storytelling of the classic story Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett! Food may fall from the sky in this classic tale, but the food we eat grows from the ground. We will take a taste tour of the garden, make connections between foods in the story and plants, and create a salad snack together. Ages 4-11 with an adult. Instructor: Kim North, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 5:30-6:30pm

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, June 18

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
