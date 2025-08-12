Tate & the 008 Band

media release: LAKE MARION CONCERT SERIES

Hosted by: The Mazomanie Music Conservancy

Concerts start at 6 pm.

August 5 - Strings To Roam- Bluegrass

August 12-Tate & the 008 Blues Band

August 19-The Few+The Many-New Age

August 26 - Wrenclaw - Folk Rock

Food will be sold by the Vessel Cafe. The MMC will be selling soda, water, and beer (Lake Louie on tap).

Bring your lawn chairs, insect repellent and get ready for a memorable concert series!