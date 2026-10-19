media release: A new, unwrapped child’s toy can help brighten a child’s holiday and earn its donor a little something in return. Ultimate Arts Tattoo and 94.1 WJJO will host the 24th annual “Tats 4 Tots” on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3 to 7 pm at Ultimate Arts Tattoo, 2017 S. Stoughton Road, Madison. This is the second time in the new location.

The annual event collects toys for the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign in Dane County. Each person who brings a new, unwrapped child’s toy receives a voucher toward a future tattoo and a chance to spin the prize wheel. Prizes can include tattoo upgrades and items from local businesses.

Tats 4 Tots has become a longstanding holiday tradition, bringing together tattoo enthusiasts, local businesses and community members around a shared purpose, helping children experience the joy of receiving a gift during the holidays.

According to organizers, the event typically welcomes approximately 1,000 attendees and collects enough toys to fill a semi trailer. Every donation stays in Dane County, whether someone brings a single toy or delivers a collection organized by coworkers, friends or family.

Everyone is welcome to participate, including those who have never received a tattoo. Local businesses are also invited to support Tats 4 Tots by contributing prizes, organizing workplace toy collections or helping spread the word.

Ultimate Arts Tattoo has been part of Madison’s East Side since 1988. The studio offers custom tattooing and brings artists, clients and local businesses together through its 24th annual toy drive.