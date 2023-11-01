Tatsuya Nakatani Gong Orchestra

× Expand tatsuyanakatani.com A man behind a drum kit. Tatsuya Nakatani

media release: Renowned percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani returns to conduct his extraordinary Gong Orchestra working with a group of players from right here in Madison. Join us in the Garver Atrium to experience the subtle but powerful layers of sound the orchestra coaxes from gongs with bows and mallets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Garver Feed Mill (3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704)

Cost: $20 regular price ($15 for Tone Madison sustainers and Arts + Literature Laboratory members; co-presented with Communication and Garver Events)