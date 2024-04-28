media release: Celebrate the finer things in life at the first revival of the Taurean Ball at Cafe Coda! Featuring live music, drinks, and dancing, plus a magical retreat and wellness space at Aubergine with herbal offerings, vendors, local art, psychic readings, massage, tarot, and a fabulous selfie station. Sets from some of Madison’s favorite and soon to be favorite musicians: Mini VO5 (the wild stepchild of VO5), Automatic Lover (Afro-Cuban, jazz, funk, hip-hop) and Micah and Miles (ages 11 and 14) who met at Cool School. An evening of merriment, connection, beauty, and fun for all ages. Dress to impress your favorite Venus-ruled Taurus native. Cafe CODA, 1224 Williamson. April 28, 6-10pm. $15