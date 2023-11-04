Taxi Driver

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: USA | 1976 | DCP | 113 min.

Director: Martin Scorsese; Cast: Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd, Jodie Foster

DeNiro, in a tour-de-force, is Travis Bickle – a super-alienated NYC cabbie, Vietnam Vet and dutiful diary writer. Travis’ psychotic fantasies ultimately lead him to violence as he attempts to “save” child prostitute Iris (Foster). Scorsese’s moody visuals are enhanced by the seductive saxophone in Bernard Herrmann’s final score. A 4K restoration from Sony Pictures will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Taxi Driver - 2023-11-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Taxi Driver - 2023-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Taxi Driver - 2023-11-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Taxi Driver - 2023-11-04 19:00:00 ical