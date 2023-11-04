Taxi Driver

media release: USA | 1976 | DCP | 113 min.

Director: Martin Scorsese; Cast: Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd, Jodie Foster

DeNiro, in a tour-de-force, is Travis Bickle – a super-alienated NYC cabbie, Vietnam Vet and dutiful diary writer. Travis’ psychotic fantasies ultimately lead him to violence as he attempts to “save” child prostitute Iris (Foster). Scorsese’s moody visuals are enhanced by the seductive saxophone in Bernard Herrmann’s final score. A 4K restoration from Sony Pictures will be screened.

