Tay Butler, Jaundy Brunswick, Mollie Martin

press release: Communication invites you to the opening reception of our next collage art exhibition, featuring the works of Tay Butler, Jaundy Brunswick, and Mollie Martin.

Artists:

Jaundy Brunswick - My collage work does not start with a plan or outline. It is an amalgamation of identity issues: the desire to be seen as well as the desire to fade into the background. I am inspired by bold patterns and bright colors, muted messages and distorted images.

Tay Butler - A 20-year retired Army veteran with a background in power plant engineering, Tay Butler completely transformed his life by walking away from a well-paying occupation in search for purpose and self-expression. Acknowledging the 2014 death of Mike Brown as a catalyst, he began his journey backwards into the Black experience in America; including that of his own family. With a 23-hour U-Haul truck expedition through the snowstorms of Wisconsin to Houston, TX, Tay began his studies at UH in the fall of

2015. He soon began combining original photography of Milwaukee with found images of people of color to reframe his memory of home. When not exploring his past, present and future visually, he is working on numerous collaboration projects for an assortment of personnel; the HAITI National Basketball team, non-profit organizations Project Blackboard and Warriors in Art, plus several major and independent music artists. Upon graduation, Tay will continue his studies as an MFA candidate at the University of Arkansas.

Mollie Martin - Mollie Martin began using collage as a means of self expression in 2014, and has since developed a love for texture in her work. Her work was originally inspired by vintage Playboys and fashion images. She tends to focus on images of women in media and turn them on their heads, by giving them new landscapes and new bodies.

This exhibition will be on display from June 8 through July 27, 2019, and will be on view during shop hours and events.