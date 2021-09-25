Taylor Ackley & the Deep Roots Ensemble

press release: After many months of virtual concerts, we are resuming in-person audiences this fall - safety protocols can be found on our website's homepage - gracepresents.org. The concert also will be on the Grace Presents YouTube channel.

The Deep Roots Ensemble performs traditional repertoire and original music reflecting the historical diversity and continuing creativity of folk music practices in the United States. Their style blends classical chamber music instrumentation and techniques with traditional American music performance practice and jazz improvisation. Video preview available here.