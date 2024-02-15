media release: Join the Nelson Institute as we host Taylor Brorby, University of Alabama assistant professor, for a virtual talk and Q & A. Explore the connections between extractive economies, targeting the LGBTQ+ community through book banning and censorship, and the role of storytelling to transform the systems in which we live as well as ourselves.

Taylor Brorby is the author of Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land, Crude: Poems, Coming Alive: Action and Civil Disobedience, and co-editor of Fracture: Essays, Poems, and Stories on Fracking in America. Brorby’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Huffington Post, LitHub, Orion, and is widely anthologized.

He has received fellowships from the National Book Critics Circle, the MacDowell Colony, and the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture. He serves on the editorial boards of Hub City Press, Terrain.org, and is a contributing editor at North American Review.

UW–Madison Event Partners

Gender and Sexuality Campus Center

Gender and Women’s Studies

Department of Community and Environmental Sociology

Department of Geography

Department of Geoscience

Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture

Nelson Institute Center for Culture History and Environment

Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey