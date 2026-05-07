Taylor Elkins, Gail Hutchinson, John Mix, Bernie Tennis

media release: Common Wealth’s Gallery Night event, curated by Atwood Atelier, features paintings by Taylor Elkins, Gail Hutchinson, John Mix, and Bernie Tennis.

Friday May 8 from 5 - 9pm

Madison Enterprise Center, 100 S Baldwin St (3rd Floor).

The artists will have additional viewing hours in the gallery at MEC on Saturday 5/9 and Sunday 5/10 from Noon – 4pm.