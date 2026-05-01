Taylor Elkins, Gail Hutchinson, John Mix, Bernie Tennis

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Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Common Wealth’s Gallery Night event, curated by Atwood Atelier, features paintings by Taylor Elkins, Gail Hutchinson, John Mix, and Bernie Tennis.

Friday May 8th from 5 - 9pm

Madison Enterprise Center, 100 S Baldwin St (3rd Floor).

Info

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
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