Taylor Elkins, Gail Hutchinson, John Mix, Bernie Tennis
to
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Common Wealth’s Gallery Night event, curated by Atwood Atelier, features paintings by Taylor Elkins, Gail Hutchinson, John Mix, and Bernie Tennis.
Friday May 8th from 5 - 9pm
Madison Enterprise Center, 100 S Baldwin St (3rd Floor).
Info
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events