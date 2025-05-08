× Expand Wes Frazer Taylor Hollingsworth on a bicycle. Taylor Hollingsworth

media release: Taylor Hollingsworth, the fingerpicking songwriter hailing from the vibrant city of Birmingham, AL, is back with an electrifying, foot stomper of an album titled "Yahola." With his unique blend of folk, rock, and blues, Taylor has carved out a distinct musical niche that he calls "folk n' roll" or electric folk. In a world full of manufactured pop sensations and cookie-cutter artists, Taylor Hollingsworth stands apart as a true maverick of original music. Recorded in the heart of hill country blues at Dialback Sound, in Water Valley, MS, this record will stand out to those who love the genre but are seeking a fresh take.

Taylor's dedication to his craft has earned him accolades and recognition both within and outside the local music scene. His immense talent on the guitar, coupled with his remarkable songwriting abilities, has earned him a rightful place among music connoisseurs. Notable achievements in Taylor's musical journey include having his works featured in popular TV shows, podcasts, and movies, showcasing his ability to strike an emotional chord with listeners. Esteemed artists such as Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers have recognized Taylor's songwriting prowess by covering one of his songs.

Taylor's talent on the guitar has also led to him serving as the lead guitar player for Conor Oberst on several world wide tours as well as late-night TV appearances, demonstrating his exceptional skill and versatility. Despite brushes with major industry players, record deals, and high-profile agents, Taylor's unwavering commitment to artistic and personal freedoms led him to walk away or be dropped from these opportunities. Undeterred, he redirected his focus inward, prioritizing his family and his own artistic vision, and paved his own path as a full-time local musician.

For now, Taylor's natural habitat lies within the cozy confines of local bars in and around Alabama, often with his own PA system. You might even catch him busking at local malls or farmers markets, always remaining committed to performing his original material. Taylor's unwavering passion and dedication is a testament to his artistic integrity.

Taylor's artistry also extends beyond his solo work. As the founder of the band Dead Fingers, alongside his talented wife, he has crafted memorable tunes such as "Ring Around Saturn," which has achieved nearly 3 million streams, resonating with audiences around the world. Additionally, Taylor's songs “Inside Out,” and “She Still Shouts,” written for his rock 'n roll band, The Blips, earned accolades when they were each featured as the “Coolest Song in the World,” on Little Steven's Underground Garage.

As Taylor Hollingsworth continues to forge his unique path, he remains an inspiration to aspiring musicians and a true testament to the triumphs and resilience of those who steadfastly pursue their artistic vision. Whether playing to large audiences, intimate local venues, or flea market parking lots, Taylor's music tells a story that resonates deeply with those who pay attention. Prepare to be captivated by his latest album, "Yahola," as Taylor Hollingsworth once again leaves an indelible mark on the music world.