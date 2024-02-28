media release: The 2024 Winter Writers Reading Series will feature award-winning Wisconsin writers reading from their work on select Wednesday evenings. Shake Rag Alley is excited to partner with Mineral Point’s independent bookstore for our 2024 reading series. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point, at 7 p.m. Readings will be followed by Q&A with the authors, with time for Open Mic, and refreshments.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Taylor Kirby was awarded the Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Award. Her recent work appears in Wisconsin People & Ideas, Salt Hill, Cream City Review, Booth, and as a Best American Essays 2021 Notable. She lives as close to Lake Mendota as she can and works as the program manager for Odyssey Beyond Bars at UW-Madison.