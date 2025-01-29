× Expand Brooke Davis Taylor Schereck and guitar. Taylor Schereck

media release: Taylor Schereck is an acoustic rock/pop singer from the Madison area. Growing up in Mount Horeb, music was always an integral part of his life. He was surrounded by musicians, including his father (a guitarist), his mother (a vocalist), his uncle Von (a drummer who he frequently performs with), and his grandfather (a guitarist and songwriter). He can also be seen with the Foo Foo Dolls, a '90s cover band, and The Remedy - another high energy band. Catch Taylor engaging his audiences throughout Southeast Wisconsin, as he brings his unique rock/pop style to the stage.