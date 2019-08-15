8 pm on 8/15 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 8/16-17, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

press release: Taylor Tomlinson has been featured on Conan, MTV’s Safe Word, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, was a top ten finalist on season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and her stand-up special is currently streaming on Netflix. Taylor was recently honored as a Top 10 Comedian To Watch at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival.

Taylor started doing stand-up at just 16 years old and has been letting stand-up slowly ruin her life ever since. She is one of the country’s youngest currently touring headliners, delighting audiences coast-to-coast with her sharp crowd work, biting wit, and wonderfully self-deprecating point of view.

Tomlinson co-hosts The Self-Helpless Podcast.