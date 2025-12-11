× Expand Brooke Davis A close-up of Taylor and Von. Taylor and Von

media release: What started as an uncle-and-nephew jam session playing "Everlong" by the Foo Fighters on the couch turned into Taylor & Von, a two-man rock duo known for sounding like a full band. For over five years, they've been bringing a fun, high-energy show packed with 90s and 2000s hits, rock staples, and a wide mix of songs that keep crowds singing. Their tight chemistry and charismatic personalities come from years of playing together both on stage and in the studio, where Von writes and records drums for Taylor's original music. No matter where Taylor & Von play, you'll be sure to see a show that feels big, alive, and unforgettable.