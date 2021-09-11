media release: On July 14th 2019, Shannon K. Reed (Tazz) passed away from an accidental drug overdose. We learned that he had the ability to change the lives of others through organ and tissue donation. Our family made the decision to donate his organs and tissues. Within days, his liver had saved a life, what a gift!

To honor Tazz’s life, with the help of friends, family, and the southern Wisconsin rock community, we’ve established Tazzbash: an annual charity concert that raises funds for and grows awareness about the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donor Education Program. With 100% of proceeds going to support this program, we invite you to help us save lives while celebrating Tazz! We also urge you to sign up to be an organ donor. You can’t take them with you, but you can give the gift of life!

Lineup:

Seven Seasons Deep

Cold Black River

Droids Attack

Kill Jr and The Night Rods

Skintones

Motherhive

One Bullet Left

Y-LAB

UW Organ and Tissue Donation

UW Organ and Tissue Donation (UW OTD), part of UW Health, is one of 57 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations in the nation. UW OTD serves deceased organ and tissue donors and their families with dedication and compassion. For more than 50 years, UW Organ and Tissue Donation has been recognized as one of the nation’s finest organ procurement programs. UW Organ and Tissue Donation is passionate about service, innovation and education. They collaborate with community partners to promote the importance of registering as an organ and tissue donor on your state donor registry. They educate clinical teams in more than 100 hospitals in Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois so they can provide expert and sensitive support to donor families. They serve donor families and their loved ones who, as organ and tissue donors, leave a legacy with the gifts of life and healing to others.