× Expand Nancy Kurtzweil The band Rogue Rat. Rogue Rat

$20.

media release: GET READY TO ROCK.

TazzBash 3.0 is a music festival in honor of Shannon Reed. The event was created by brother and longtime Madison music scenester Trevor Reed and is a fundraiser for Music Makes a Difference.

Appearances by (listed headliner to opener):

Rogue Rat – facebook.com/roguerat

Electromag – facebook.com/electromagband

King Cobra – facebook.com/kingcobra454

Peacemaker – facebook.com/peacemakerrock

Plant – facebook.com/plantband

Fiberweed – facebook.com/fiberweed

Noctalgia

Presented by Max Ink Radio. (We Are Local Music.) www.maxinkradio.com

All proceeds benefit Music Makes a Difference https://musicmakesadifference-madison.com/

Doors at 1 pm – bands start at 2 pm!