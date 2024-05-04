Tazzbash
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
$20.
TazzBash 3.0 is a music festival in honor of Shannon Reed. The event was created by brother and longtime Madison music scenester Trevor Reed and is a fundraiser for Music Makes a Difference.
Appearances by (listed headliner to opener):
Rogue Rat – facebook.com/roguerat
Electromag – facebook.com/electromagband
King Cobra – facebook.com/kingcobra454
Peacemaker – facebook.com/peacemakerrock
Plant – facebook.com/plantband
Fiberweed – facebook.com/fiberweed
Noctalgia
Presented by Max Ink Radio. (We Are Local Music.) www.maxinkradio.com
All proceeds benefit Music Makes a Difference https://musicmakesadifference-madison.com/
Doors at 1 pm – bands start at 2 pm!