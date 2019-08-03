TBurns (CD release)

press release: TBurns’ style is inspired in part by his extensive collection of 78 and 33 RPM records, which cover decades of American music, from 1905 to the present. Their influence shows in his strong, deliberate use of the flat-pick and adept finger-style which evokes the crossover spirit of the turn of the century and the Jazz Age right through to the Depression. He captures the distinctive sounds of mid-century Delta and country blues; reaches into the folk and blues styles of the '50s and '60s; and makes his own the pop, folk rock and singer-songwriter material from the latter part of the 20th century through to the present.

I am pleased to announce the release of The Other Way Around, my latest collection of original songs. Produced, recorded, and mixed by Eric Hester, this record reflects a year’s worth of work that started when the two of us got together to write some songs in his basement. Five of these

seven songs are the result of that songwriting collaboration. Our goal was to bring as much of a Blues pedigree to the final recordings as possible - to maintain a connection to the past hundred-plus years of songwriting and recording - while putting something fresh and new and different into the world at the same time.