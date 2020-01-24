TBurns, Les Hoffman

× Expand Katie Ricard Photography TBurns

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $4.

press release: These two fine musicians will take the stage at the Wild Hog and take turns playing and singing their own songs.

TBurns has played professionally on both coasts and, for the last several years, across South Central Wisconsin. His songs have won awards, received local and national play and been recorded on several studio CDs. More at www.TBurns.com

Les Hoffman has been musically involved in Madison for over thirty years, as a bassist, singer, reed player, Cajun musician and most recently as a singer-songwriter. He is heavily influenced by music from the South, especially New Orleans. More at www.reverbnation.com/ leshoffman