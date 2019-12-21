× Expand Katie Ricard Photography TBurns

press release: Yahara Bay Distillers is rolling out a new live music series called Gallery Sessions which is a take on a Living Room Concert Series. It will be a two-hour intimate live music experience for a limited number of guests in the Art Gallery. The first series will run once each in October, November and December of 2019.

Musicians will take the stage from 7:30PM to 9:30PM at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg. The event series is free and open to the public. Ages 21 & up.

Saturday, December 21: TBurns captures the distinctive sounds of mid-century Delta and country Blues; reaches into the Folk and Blues styles of the Fifties and Sixties; and makes his own pop, folk rock, and singer-songwriter material from the latter part of the 20th century through to the present.