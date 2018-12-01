press release: Tea & Trains is a holiday tradition for Madison area families, enjoying time together while raising money to support Madison Children’s Museum. This special event features signature train collections by guest conductors, activities for children and families and, of course, our annual holiday high tea with hot chocolate. Find gifts, take family photos, craft keepsakes, and make memories to last a lifetime. Tea & Trains is a treat for the young and young at heart.

All proceeds from Tea & Trains support the museum’s Access for Everyone programs, helping all families play, create, imagine, and learn together. As Tea & Trains is a fundraiser for the museum we do not offer discounted tickets to museum members.

Individual tickets ($35 each) for adults and children over one. Children under one-year-old are free. Please buy your tickets in advance to attend. Quantities are limited and may sell out. This year we do not plan to have at-door admission this year. Ticket holders should check in at our registration desk when you arrive at Tea & Trains.

Activities at Tea & Trains 2018

Holiday high tea featuring gourmet food and treats to delight all ages

Conductor Joe Schappel's private American Flyer electric train collection, plus interactive train toys

Find gifts for every member of the family in our Tea & Trains Silent Auction

Storytime with special guest, Andi Brooks of Q106 FM, reading The Day the Crayons Quit, by Drew Daywalt illustrated by Oliver Jeffers

Winter arts and crafts with members of the Madison Children's Museum staff

Magic and balloon animals from our strolling magician and balloon artist

Live photo booth by Celebrations Entertainment

Special add-on experiences: