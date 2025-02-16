media release: Help us kick off 2025 on the right foot at OutReach's first ever Tea Dance! Enjoy live music, dancing, hors d'oeuvres and, of course, all the tea. Connect with your community and show your support for OutReach's vital work.

For those who have no idea what we're talking about--Tea Dances are LGBTQ+ events traditionally held on Sunday afternoons. They originated in New York in the 1950s and '60s when it was illegal for bars to entertain LGBTQ+ patrons. Come see our version of a Tea Dance for yourself.

Tickets sales begin January 6th: $50 / sliding scale available (pay what you can)