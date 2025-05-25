media release: Join us for Tea on the Trail, a group hike to celebrate our 10-Year Anniversary! This event is FREE, but your registration will help us estimate how many cookies and cups of tea to supply. What? Cookies and tea?!?! Yep. After the hike we'll have tea and treats. All ages are welcome.

We'll supply: hot tea, ice water, treats.

Sun. May 25, 2025 at 1PM-3PM, Ice Age Trail - Table Bluff Segment, 5510 Pine Rd, Cross Plains, WI

About the Trail: We'll be hiking a section of the Ice Age Trail, the Table Bluff Segment just west of Cross Plains, WI. This loop is approximately a 2-mile hike. There is a small parking lot. Expect some ups and down, but no huge elevation changes. Trail conditions can be uneven, unpredictable or muddy; please plan and dress accordingly.

Inclement Weather: This event will be held whether the weather is nice or not, including light rain. If it's raining a lot, or if there's lightning or tornado warnings, then we'll instead offer free hot tea and treats all day at our store at 108 E Main St, Mt Horeb, WI. We will not reschedule the hike; our market schedule is just too busy in the summer.

Special Requests: Please put any special requests in your order notes and we'll do our best to accommodate them.

Disclaimer and Conditions: Participants of this event understand and accept that any outdoor activities inherently involve risk and will hold harmless Telsaan LLC from any and all liability and negligence associated with participation in this event. By registering for this event, you agree to these terms on behalf of yourself and any other guests in your registration party.