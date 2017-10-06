RSVP for Tea Party

4.00pm - 5.00pm, October 7, 2017, 914 Laurie Drive

press release: Benevolence Adult Day Care would like to invite the surrounding community to our tea party. We will be serving tea and cookies and offering games and prizes for conversation and fun! Guest space is limited so please RSVP by calling 608.442.0253 or by sending us a message by visiting us at www.BenevolenceADC.com . Please RSVP by Friday, October 6th, 2017.