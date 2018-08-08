Teach Aldo’s Vision

press release: Aldo Leopold’s legacy of empowering future generations to be good stewards of the land carries on at the Aldo Leopold Foundation. Community members – are invited to join Leopold Education Project (LEP) State Coordinator, Treva Breuch, and School Program Coordinator, Kathy Waldera, from the Aldo Leopold Nature Center to participate in the Leopold Education Project (LEP).

The Leopold Education Project is an innovative, interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education curriculum based on essays from A Sand County Almanac, written by renowned conservationist, Aldo Leopold. LEP teaches students and adults about humanity’s ties to the natural environment in an effort to conserve and protect the earth’s natural resources. The workshop will provide lesson plans and techniques used to carry out Leopold’s vision. Our newly revised curriculum uses hands-on and critical thinking activities to teach students about nature and conservation to instill in students what Leopold called a “land ethic” (an appreciation of and respect for the land).

Please note, this workshop will be held at the Aldo Leopold Foundation in Baraboo. LEP is appropriate for anyone who is interested in learning more about fostering a relationship between our youth and the natural world– teachers, parents, scout leaders, naturalists, park rangers, zoo educators, youth group leaders, and private citizens.

Location: Aldo Leopold Foundation, E13701 Levee Road, Baraboo, WI 53913

Date/Time: August 8 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fee: $50/person

Information/Register: By phone at (608) 355-0279 or online.