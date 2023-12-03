Teacher-Student Relationship

Diamond Way Buddhist Center 104 King St., Suite 302, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: An overview on the Diamond Way Buddhist approach and central importance of the teacher. The lecture will be given by Robi Szilagyi of Budapest, Hungary.

Robi became a student of Lama Ole Nydahl in 1997 and was asked to be a traveling teacher in 2002. He has lived in the Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Budapest since 2001 and currently works as a motion video graphic designer. 

$10 suggested donation.

Info

Diamond Way Buddhist Center 104 King St., Suite 302, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Interests
608-209-9780
Google Calendar - Teacher-Student Relationship - 2023-12-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teacher-Student Relationship - 2023-12-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teacher-Student Relationship - 2023-12-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teacher-Student Relationship - 2023-12-03 20:00:00 ical