media release: A talk on the expedient Tibetan Buddhist approaches toward enlightenment used in Diamond Way centers, which are centered around the teacher-student relationship. The lecture will be given by Manfred Maier, a travel teacher from Germany with over 40 years of experience.

$10 suggested donation

Manfred Maier has been a student of Lama Ole Nydahl since 1982. He currently lives in the Diamond Way Buddhist Center in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany with his family and works as a music teacher.

The Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Madison belongs to an international, non-profit network of nearly 700 lay groups and centers of the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The Diamond Way centers have been founded by Lama Ole Nydahl and Hannah Nydahl and are under the spiritual guidance of H.H. the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa, Trinley Thaye Dorje.