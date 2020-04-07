Teacher & Student Relationship

press release:From Lama Ole Nydahl's book, The Way Things Are:

"Everyone manages to learn how to walk by themselves. When learning to drive, instructions are useful to most. However, nobody will successfully learn how to fly without a teacher."

This lecture will be given by traveling teacher Nicolas Ale, who is a student of Lama Ole Nydahl.

Campus lectures usually last about an hour and include a short, guided experience of our main meditation practice. Lectures also include an introduction into Buddhism and the Diamond Way approach (also known as Vajrayana or Tibetan Buddhism).