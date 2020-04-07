Teacher & Student Relationship

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:From Lama Ole Nydahl's book, The Way Things Are:

"Everyone manages to learn how to walk by themselves. When learning to drive, instructions are useful to most. However, nobody will successfully learn how to fly without a teacher."

This lecture will be given by traveling teacher Nicolas Ale, who is a student of Lama Ole Nydahl.

Campus lectures usually last about an hour and include a short, guided experience of our main meditation practice. Lectures also include an introduction into Buddhism and the Diamond Way approach (also known as Vajrayana or Tibetan Buddhism).

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
