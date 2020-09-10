Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online!

The latest in our ongoing lecture series, Scholar'd for Life! Join us as we welcome Aaron Bird Bear, Director of Tribal Relations at UW-Madison, to present a lecture entitled "Teaching and Learning: The 12,000-year Human Story of Teejop.” In using place-based experiential learning, we can explore the revolving relationship between Indians and non-Indians in the development of campus buildings and landmarks over time. We can examine and interrogate Indigenous landmarks created between 700 and 2500 years ago. In interpreting the significance of the landmarks, we can provide an overview of American Indian history leading us to a greater awareness of modern Indigenous nations and peoples. Aaron Bird Bear (Mandan, Hidatsa, & Dine’ Nations) came to Dejope (Four Lakes) in 2000 to support Indigenous students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In 2010, Bird Bear began advising students in the School of Education. Beginning in 2012, Bird Bear has assisted with the School’s Act 31 efforts in its Teacher Education programs. Aaron is an alumnus of the Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis MS program at UW–Madison.