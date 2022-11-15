Teaching Classic Chinese Stories as a Bridge to Interculturality

UW Center for East Asian Studies lecture, on Zoom.

press release: Professor Jinai Sun's main research areas include American students' motivation and interest in learning Chinese, effective teaching strategies, and the cultivation of cross-cultural communication skills in Chinese language classrooms. She has taught Chinese at the university level since 2011 and has designed and offered a number of beginning, intermediate, and advanced Chinese language courses integrating traditional and modern Chinese culture. Rooted in years of theoretical explorations, classroom teaching, and teacher training, Professor Sun’s lecture will provide insight to researchers and front-line classroom teachers to meet new and rapidly changing pedagogical challenges in the areas of integrating language and culture toward building students’ global perspectives and skills as a global citizen.

Professor Jinai Sun, associate professor of Chinese language and culture, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, North Central College in Naperville, Illinois