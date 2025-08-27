The Teaching of Bruno Groening
Trinity United Methodist Church 1123 Vilas Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Free Lecture: Cost-free Way to Help & Healing through the Teaching of Bruno Groening - Medically Verifiable. The healing energy can be experienced during the lecture. Free admission, donations appreciated. Enter church using door on left side of building when facing front of church.
