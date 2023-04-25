Teaching Safe Bicycling

media release: Learn to teach children bike safety skills at this train the trainer workshop

Learn to develop and organize a successful child bicycle training event in your community

Find out how children differ from adults as riders and how their crashes are different

Understand safe riding tips and how to avoid the most common crashes between kids and drivers

Experience hands-on hazard identification and how to reduce hazards

Tuesday, April 25, 12pm-6pm, Madison Police Department Training Center, 5702 Femrite Dr

Please bring a bike and helmet if you are able as well as lunch and water, we will not have snacks available. Confirmation will be sent to all participants.