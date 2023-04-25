Teaching Safe Bicycling
Madison Police Department Training Center 5702 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
media release: Learn to teach children bike safety skills at this train the trainer workshop
- Learn to develop and organize a successful child bicycle training event in your community
- Find out how children differ from adults as riders and how their crashes are different
- Understand safe riding tips and how to avoid the most common crashes between kids and drivers
- Experience hands-on hazard identification and how to reduce hazards
Tuesday, April 25, 12pm-6pm, Madison Police Department Training Center, 5702 Femrite Dr
Please bring a bike and helmet if you are able as well as lunch and water, we will not have snacks available. Confirmation will be sent to all participants.
