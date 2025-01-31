Teaching the Invisible Race: Embodying a Pro-Asian American Lens in Schools

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Talk by Tony DelaRosa, PhD student in educational leadership & policy analysis, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - Teaching the Invisible Race: Embodying a Pro-Asian American Lens in Schools - 2025-01-31 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teaching the Invisible Race: Embodying a Pro-Asian American Lens in Schools - 2025-01-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teaching the Invisible Race: Embodying a Pro-Asian American Lens in Schools - 2025-01-31 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teaching the Invisible Race: Embodying a Pro-Asian American Lens in Schools - 2025-01-31 12:00:00 ical