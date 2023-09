media release: Wisco Barbell Club is hosting a Team Powerlifting Meet for competitors of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned lifters. Starting at 9 am, September 23, 539 Tasman St.

This event is free for spectators and open to the public, so bring your friends to cheer you on!

$10 fee for competitors (due at check-in on event day). All competitors must register by Sep 20 - https://www.wiscobarbell. club/meet