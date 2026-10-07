media release: This wild, gimp-mask-clad noise‑punk outfit specializes in blown‑out riffs, doomy distortion, and sonic chaos that rattles your fillings. Their sound lands somewhere between Rollins-era Black Flag and a power tool having an existential crisis, and their show feels like a basement exorcism with better lighting. Get ready for some true Texan hospitality.

Born in the scorched concrete veins of Austin, Texas, TEAR DUNGEON didn’t so much form as erupt. What started as a loose collision of noise-obsessed misfits quickly hardened into something far more volatile—a band less interested in playing shows than in staging full-scale emotional and physical detonations.

Blending sludge-soaked riffs, feedback-drenched chaos, and vocals that sound like they’ve been dragged through broken glass, TEAR DUNGEON’s music is only half the experience. Their live performances are infamous across the Texas underground: for being a pure sensory overload, including theatrical bloodshed and unpredictable destruction. Vocalist Andrew Cashen is likely to climb the highest object in the venue. The twin guitar attack of Johnny Dowey and Will Grover is simply blazing. The rhythm section of Chris Prorock (drums) and Jason Reece (bass) propels everything at a breakneck pace. Hold on tight.

It’s not uncommon for a set to escalate into trash cans hurled across the room, furniture reduced to splinters, or entire sections of a venue left looking like the aftermath of a controlled demolition.

But beneath the violence lies something deliberate. TEAR DUNGEON’s shows are less about shock for its own sake and more about catharsis—an unfiltered release of frustration, grief, and raw human noise. The band treats every stage like a pressure valve, pushing both themselves and their audience to the brink.

Unsurprisingly, their reputation walks a fine line between legend and liability. Venues hesitate, fans travel miles, and every performance carries the unspoken question: how far will it go this time?