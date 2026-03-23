Media Release: Oh, hi Mark! Prepare to witness the ultimate tribute to the cinematic "disasters" we all adore. On our one-night quest to celebrate the "so-bad-it’s-good."

You Are Tearing Me Apart Improv! is the show where fascinatingly weird and obscure pieces of cult cinema lore are presented in short, five-minute talks. Our improvisers then use these delightful train wrecks as the launchpad for high-energy, longform comedy sets.

COST: PAY WHAT YOU CAN – Donations are encouraged.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15th, 2026. Doors at 6:30 PM, Show starts at 7:00 PM.

WHERE: The Forward Club (917 E Mifflin St, Gate 6, Madison, WI 53703)

Please direct any questions about the show to Amalgam Improv at contact@amalgamimprov.com. To learn more about our upcoming performances, visit our website: www.amalgamimprov.com.

This show is produced by Amalgam Improv.