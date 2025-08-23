Teasin’ In Arcadia
media release: Have you been waiting long...for us?
Gather Saturday August 23, 2025 for a burlesque tribute show that dives headfirst into devotion, desire, and dance inspired by none other than Sleep Token.
This isn’t just a show. It’s a ritual wrapped in rhinestones and sweat. A communion of chaos, vulnerability, and absolute banger choreography where we will show you how to dance forever.
With performances by:
Lyca Rae Storm
Lauren Bacchanal
Elle A. Vator
Theodora Thrill
Milady Nightshade
Sister V. Goblin
Missy Saint Marie
Jesika Chantal
Jade Envy
Violette Vixen
Sass E. Smiles
Location: Dance Life Studio – 6725 Seybold Rd., Madison
Time: Doors at 6:30 PM / Ritual begins at 7:00 PM
$10 cover + bring $$$ to tip your deities
21+ only - Bring your own refreshments.
Whether you're here to surrender, to smolder, or just to vibe—this night belongs to you.