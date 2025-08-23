Teasin’ In Arcadia

media release: Have you been waiting long...for us?

Gather Saturday August 23, 2025 for a burlesque tribute show that dives headfirst into devotion, desire, and dance inspired by none other than Sleep Token.

This isn’t just a show. It’s a ritual wrapped in rhinestones and sweat. A communion of chaos, vulnerability, and absolute banger choreography where we will show you how to dance forever.

With performances by:

Lyca Rae Storm

Lauren Bacchanal

Elle A. Vator

Theodora Thrill

Milady Nightshade

Sister V. Goblin

Missy Saint Marie

Jesika Chantal

Jade Envy

Violette Vixen

Sass E. Smiles

Location: Dance Life Studio – 6725 Seybold Rd., Madison

Time: Doors at 6:30 PM / Ritual begins at 7:00 PM

$10 cover + bring $$$ to tip your deities

21+ only - Bring your own refreshments.

Whether you're here to surrender, to smolder, or just to vibe—this night belongs to you.