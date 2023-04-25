media release: Video game enthusiasts often cite U.S. creation hubs such as Seattle, Orlando and Austin, but a city that pops up on chat screens these days is Madison. Learn more about local gaming companies and what they’re producing by attending the Tuesday, April 25, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists are Tim Gerritsen, chief operations officer of Lost Boys Interactive and formerly of Irrational Games and Bioshock Infinite; Nathaniel Blair, legal counsel for KRAFTON, the South Korean holding company for Madison’s PUBG Studio; and Tara Ryan, vice president for state government affairs at the Entertainment Software Association .

“The Madison area’s video gaming scene already has some storied names, so it’s no surprise it ranks among the industry’s hottest small cities,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “Video gaming in all its forms is a $225-billion industry today. We look forward to hearing about trends and initiatives that can help bring more video gaming activity to the state.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.