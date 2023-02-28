media release: From producing graduates who are ready for today’s tech-oriented jobs to spinning off young companies to working with companies on research projects, the UW-Madison Department of Computer Sciences is one of the university’s fastest-growing assets.

Learn more about the department’s work and what it can mean for the Wisconsin economy during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Part of the UW-Madison School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences, the department is home to about 2,200 undergraduate majors – a growing number that prompted the start of construction on a new campus home near the Discovery Building. Privately funded, the building will also house the Center for High Throughput Computing, the American Family Insurance Data Science Institute and the Department of Biostatistics & Medical Informatics.

Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, chair of the computer sciences department and a 2023 fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science will speak; others will be announced soon.

“In addition to its growing number of graduates, its contributions to the startup economy and its work with Wisconsin industry, the Comp Sci department is also working to provide basic courses to other majors,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “That’s important background for many disciplines in today’s digital world.”

