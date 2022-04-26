News release:

Exact Sciences success turning new pages:

Learn more at April 26 Tech Council luncheon

In 2009, when Exact Sciences moved from Boston, the company had just two employees but some exciting cancer-detection technology. Today, the company employs more than 6,500 people worldwide, including around 3,500 in the Dane County area.

Learn more about what’s next for Exact Sciences – its technology, its expansion plans, its community focus and more – Tuesday, April 26, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison. Scott Larrivee, associate director of corporate affairs at Exact Sciences, will highlight the company’s latest progress.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“Exact Sciences is well known for its Cologuard test, which lets people test for colon cancer at home without a colonoscopy, but its work has grown to include other products and research to advance early cancer detection more broadly,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “It’s not only a stellar Wisconsin business story, but an example of how science is making people’s lives better.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

