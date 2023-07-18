media release: The emergence of fusion energy startup companies and the continued growth other companies in the fusion space is prompting speculation that Wisconsin could become a leader in the race for a carbon-neutral, well-powered future. Learn more by attending the Tuesday, July 18, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists are Cary Forest, co-founder, chief scientific officer and interim chief technology officer of Realta Fusion; Chris Hegna, principal scientist and vice president of stellarator physics of Type One Energy Group; and Ross Radel, chief technology officer of SHINE Technologies.

“Commercial fusion is still some years away, but rising investor interest, new ways to employ fusion outside of large-scale projects and national priorities are bringing the horizon closer,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “Wisconsin also has one of the nation’s leading nuclear engineering schools and a tradition of producing high-quality components and parts, which be needed as fusion matures.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

