News release: Wisconsin is one of three states that allows high-voltage direct current transmission lines and communications fiber to be buried in certain highway rights-of-way, which holds enormous potential for electric and connected vehicles and distribution of solar and wind energy.

Learn more about the technology and why other states are looking to embrace the Wisconsin example Tuesday, July 26, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Panelists thus far include Randy Satterfield, who represents NextGen Highways, and Greg Levesque, vice president of external affairs and communications for American Transmission Co. Please look for future announcements.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

“Wisconsin has the regulatory and industry playbook to make highway right-of-way transmission work, which is Minnesota and other states are paying close attention,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “Advantages include preparing for a network of interstate highway charging stations, providing access to wind and solar energy generation, enhancing economic growth and hardening the infrastructure against natural and man-made attacks.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.