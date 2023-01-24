News release: Whether it plays out in Congress, in the hall of state capitols or a combination, the debate over data privacy is likely to command much more attention in 2023. What are the factors consumers, companies and policymakers need to consider in devising a fair and comprehensive approach? Learn more about the pros and cons of state and federal data privacy regulation at the Tuesday, Jan. 24, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison. Panelists include State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, a software entrepreneur who serves on key legislative committees and is the primary author of draft legislation; Ladd Wiley, who works at the federal level on behalf of Epic Systems; and Nick Myers, co-founder and chief executive officer of RedFox AI, a process-aware conversational AI platform that facilitates home health tests and medical device uses that lead to point-of-care data collection.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“In today’s world, it’s difficult for digital consumers to buy things or sign up for all kinds of services without giving personal information. Likewise, it’s hard to visit many internet sites without leaving evidence of your consumer tastes and habits,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “Can a balance be struck that protects consumers without making it cumbersome for modern companies to do business? We’ll explore possible answers to that question.”

