media release:

Some of the world’s largest technology companies have a growing presence in Wisconsin, with research laboratories, proposed data centers and more. Learn what two of tech’s biggest names have in store next Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison. The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Panelists include Milo Martin, engineering director at Google’s Madison office; and Irina Otto, chief technology officer, AI and private capital for Microsoft. “Most people think of the state of Washington and California when they think of Microsoft or Google, and that’s true – but those global firms see compelling reasons to put down roots in Wisconsin, as well,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We’ll hear about their projects and plans and why they see Wisconsin as a good fit.” This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.